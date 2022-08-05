RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.91-1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 3,888,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,672. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,601,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

