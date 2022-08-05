Rise (RISE) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $182,883.14 and $46.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051062 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,182,168 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.