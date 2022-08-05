Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,817 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Rithm Capital worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.