Riverpark Capital Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $188.82. 561,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,958,072. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $472.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

