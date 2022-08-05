RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $6,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE CPK opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.