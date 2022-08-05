RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $49.37 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

