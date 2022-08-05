RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 185,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

