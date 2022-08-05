RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Argo Group International worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

