RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $398.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

