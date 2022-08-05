RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,706 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

