RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,625,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

