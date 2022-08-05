Robert W. Baird Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

