Robert W. Baird Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $147.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

