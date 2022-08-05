Robert W. Stallings Purchases 2,275 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

