Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 6,822,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,244.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 819,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,633. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 143.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 618,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

