Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 1,486,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,114,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

