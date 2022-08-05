Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 29000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

