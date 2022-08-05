Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.73.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $430.05. 7,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average is $435.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Get Rating

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

