Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €31.26 ($32.23) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.43. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($51.40).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.