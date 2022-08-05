Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of National Express Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

