Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $300.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.69.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.92. 34,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.