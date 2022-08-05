Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $118.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.43.

PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

