Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.65. 40,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,953. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

