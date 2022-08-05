Royal Bank of Canada Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $124.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TRI traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,061. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,478,000 after buying an additional 386,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.