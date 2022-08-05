Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $152.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.4 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.53.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

