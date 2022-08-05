Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

RGLD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 12,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.22%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

