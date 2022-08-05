Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $342.24

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 342.24 ($4.19) and traded as low as GBX 274.21 ($3.36). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 2,084,648 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 222 ($2.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.20).

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.26.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

