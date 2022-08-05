RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,137. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

