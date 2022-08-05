SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,659.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $2,659.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004813 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00621817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,892,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,865,207 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.