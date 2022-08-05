Safe Price Tops $13.17 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Safe has a total market cap of $274.49 million and approximately $69,593.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00056959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

