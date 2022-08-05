SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.49

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 972737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.