Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

