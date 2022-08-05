Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sally Beauty Price Performance
Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 1,195,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 757.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
