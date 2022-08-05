Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

