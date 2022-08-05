Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

