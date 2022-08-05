Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Director Acquires $29,425.00 in Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAR opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

