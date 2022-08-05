SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.82 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

