Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 171,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,993. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

