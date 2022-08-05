Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at

set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($122.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €134.58 ($138.74) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €135.24. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($78.70).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.