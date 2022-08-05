Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given New €153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €157.00 ($161.86) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €145.00 ($149.48) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($180.41) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

