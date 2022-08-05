Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,254. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

