Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

