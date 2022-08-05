Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($80.41) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Up 1.6 %

G24 opened at €58.50 ($60.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a one year high of €73.36 ($75.63).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.