ScPrime Trading Down 13.3% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $4,516.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,664,389 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

