SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.52. 6,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

