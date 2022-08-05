SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

