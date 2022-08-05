SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

SYY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 32,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.