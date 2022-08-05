SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

