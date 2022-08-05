SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,485 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 306.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

