Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.